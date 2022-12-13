A MAN has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault allegations.
Paywend Ali, 20, from Newport, will stand trial on April 3, 2023.
The defendant, of Alexandra Road, appeared before the city’s crown court.
The prosecution claims the accusations took place in Newport on October 16.
Ali was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.
