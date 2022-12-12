A MAN will stand trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to a serious assault allegation.
Matthew Cripps, 41, from Caerphilly, has denied causing a woman grievous bodily harm with intent on November 4.
The trial is due to start on April 12, 2023 with a time estimate of two to three days, Newport Crown Court heard.
Cripps, of Llys Nant Pandy, was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.
