A MAN will stand trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to a serious assault allegation.

Matthew Cripps, 41, from Caerphilly, has denied causing a woman grievous bodily harm with intent on November 4.

The trial is due to start on April 12, 2023 with a time estimate of two to three days, Newport Crown Court heard.

Cripps, of Llys Nant Pandy, was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.