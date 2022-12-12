A WOMAN has been charged after she allegedly tried to kick pub staff.

It is claimed that the woman also kicked a window out of a police car and assaulted the police.

The 25-year-old was charged with offences of criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker, she was bailed to attend magistrate’s court.

The woman has been banned from entering any pub in the town centre by being placed on Abergavenny’s National Pub Watch scheme.