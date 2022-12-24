WITH just hours to go until the big day, what better way to spend Christmas Eve than with a classic festive film?

We asked you, our readers, what your favourite Christmas movies are.

Here are the top seven festive movies voted for by you.

It’s a Wonderful Life

This 1946 classic black and white movie starting Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed was voted the top Christmas movie of all time.

Home Alone

There was no doubt that this laugh-out-loud movie would make this list, and was voted second by our readers.

The plot follows Kevin McCallister as he is mistakenly left behind when his family go on holiday - just as a pair of hapless burglars try and break in.

Santa Claus: The Movie

This popular 1985 Christmas movie was voted in third place by our readers, Santa Claus is put in jeopardy when a toy manufacturer attempts to take over Christmas.

Elf

This silly and funny classic staring Will Ferrell as an overgrown Elf is voted in fourth place by our readers.

Die Hard

This action-packed movie featuring Bruce Willis was voted in fifth place, despite the endless debate around whether or not it qualifies as a Christmas movie when it obviously does.

Jack Frost

This festive classic is voted in sixth place. After being killed in a car accident a father comes back as a snowman a year later for a chance to put things right before disappearing forever.

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

Last on the list in seventh place is this 1989 movie about a big family Christmas that goes wrong and turns into disaster.

Just missing out on the top seven were favourites including A Christmas Carol, Love Actually, Miracle on 34th Street and The Polar Express.