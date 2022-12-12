A BODY has been found in the hunt for a man who has been missing since last month.
The body was found in woodland in Marl Park, near Channel View Road in Grangetown, Cardiff, yesterday afternoon.
Formal identification has not taken place, but the family of missing man Dean McGhan has been informed.
Dean McGhan. Picture: South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan
Mr McGhan was last seen on Thursday November 17 at around 4pm on Clive Street walking towards Ferry Road in Grangetown.
In a Facebook post South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan said: “Enquiries will continue on behalf HM Coroner.
“Thank you to those who shared our missing person appeals.
“Our thoughts are with Dean’s family and friends.”
