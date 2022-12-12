FOUR protestors who were arrested after breaking into a Powys technology factory and destroyed property are due to appear in court this morning.

The incident occurred at Teledyne Labtech Ltd, located on the Broadaxe Business Park, in Presteigne, at around 7.30am on Friday, December 9. The company makes circuit boards, which protestors believed was associated with the weapons industry.

Four people were arrested and have since been charged, and are due at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Susan Bagshaw, aged 65, of Clawdd Helyg, Commins Coch; Morwenna Grey, 41, of Penrallt Street, Machynlleth; Ruth Hogg, 39, of Stanley Road, Aberystwyth; and Tristan Dixon, 34, of Osprey Drive, Netherton, Huddersfield, were arrested at the scene.

They have all been charged with conspiring to cause damage and conspiring to commit burglary.