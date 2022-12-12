A THUG who poured boiling water from a kettle over a sleeping man told police he had wanted to decapitate him.

Calam Lewis laughed when detectives showed him the pictures of the scolding injuries he caused Dean Mason following the horrific attack in Caerphilly county.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

The defendant had to be Tasered by the police officers who came to arrest him after he threatened them with a steak knife.

MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Rapist, drug dealers and dangerous driver jailed

Lewis was high on drugs at the time, Newport Crown Court was told.

Calam Lewis. Picture: Gwent Police

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “You bore a grudge against Dean Mason and on May 12 he was asleep at home on his sofa in Cefn Hengoed.

“You entered his home without permission, boiled the kettle and poured what you said was boiling sugar water on to his face.

“He woke up to find that he was scalded and ran outside to get help and you chased after him.

“He sought refuge in a local shop but you went inside where you attacked him.”

Judge Williams added: “You ran off once you were told the police had been called.

“You then went to the house of an acquaintance where you took a steak knife from that acquaintance.

“You threatened police officers with it and they had to Taser you to disarm you.

“You told the police you were proud of yourself and you admitted what you had done when you were interviewed.

“And you claimed you had intended to decapitate Dean Mason.

“You laughed when you were shown photographs of the injuries he had received and you relished the prospect they would get worse.”

Mr Mason suffered burns to his forehead, nose, the surface of his right eye and forearm.

The victim was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, before he was transferred to the specialist unit at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital.

Lewis, aged 30, of no fixed abode, Bargoed, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having a bladed article in public.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said the defendant had 17 previous convictions for 48 offences.

Lewis was jailed for 34 months in 2015 for a knifepoint robbery.

Byron Broadstock, representing the defendant, said his client’s mental health had been deteriorating at the time of the attack on Mr Mason.

Lewis was a “multiple drug user” who had been under the influence at the time of the attack, the court was told.

He was categorised as a dangerous offender and handed an extended sentence of 10 years in prison.