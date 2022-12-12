A NEW mural paying tribute to a long-time Newport resident who arrived in the city on the Windrush in 1948 has appeared in Pill.

The mural on the side of 152 Commercial Road created by artist Andy O’Rouke, and depicts Fred Issacs, who was one of hundreds from the Carribean who arrived in the UK in 1948.

This is the latest work by Mr O’Rouke, who recently created two murals in Pill, including a fiery Dragon outside Mono Metals, and a mural of the Newport Transporter Bridge.

Mr O’Rouke said: “I was approached by Carl Danny Connikie earlier this year after finishing the Pill Carnival mural on Temple Street.

“He was interested in having a memorial for Fred Isaacs, who had not long passed away and made his home in Pill after coming over on the Windrush in 1948.”

The eye-catching mural has bright Caribbean colours of red, yellow, and green, with Mr Issacs himself at the centre.

The mural also features a small scene of the Windrush arriving in Britain, people disembarking, and also a suitcase, often called a 'grip' in slang, as well as the Newport skyline.

The Windrush brought migrants from the Caribbean to Britain in June 1948. Mr Issacs was 13 when he arrived in Wales the following day, and made Newport his home before his passing in 2020.

Mr O’Rouke added: “I was told that he was a lovely guy and pillar of the community. It was Carl's vision that the mural both celebrated Fred's life and the Windrush Generation.

Andy O'Rouke (Image: Andy O'Rouke)

“Carl raised the money and kicked all the relevant people up the backsides to ensure the project happened.

“It was quite nerve-wracking to place and spend four days painting it, but its at the very heart of Newport’s booming ‘entrepreneurial’ economy and there was rarely a dull moment.

“Everyone seemed to treat me and Fred with great respect which I appreciated, if anyone fancies a visit the mural is on the side of 152 Commercial Road.

"I'm hoping that the area will be cleaned up soon. There's so much broken glass and dumped rubbish, making it pretty grim. I'm told that there will be efforts to address that soon."