A WOMAN has been arrested following a crash which resulted in another woman being taken to hospital.

The crash involved a silver Nissan Navara and a pedestrian in in Pant y Cefn Road, Markham at around 11.20am on Friday, December 9.

A 66-year-old woman, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff by air ambulance with serious injuries. She remains in hospital.

A 39-year-old woman from the Markham area has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re asking anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the Markham area, between 10.45am and 11.30am on Friday 9 December, to contact us.

“You can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200413373, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”

Welsh Air Ambulance, the Welsh Ambulance Service along with officers attended the scene.