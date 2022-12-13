A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

TYLER ARNOLD, 22, of Cwm Hir, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN LEE MEDHURST, 26, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIERON MORGAN, 55, of Pen Y Graig Terrace, Cwmfields, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A4043 on June 19.

COSMIN CORBEI, 27, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for two years for driving without insurance on St David’s Road, Abergavenny, on April 13.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES ANTHONY PRATT, 33, of Allt-Yr-Yn Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £143 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt on the Coldra roundabout on May 31.

RHYS LLOYD SPAREY, 31, of Bowls Close, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A469 New Road, Ystrad Mynach, on June 16.

KATIE HYDEN, 36, of Hillview Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Usk Way on July 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN DAVIES, 35, of Saron Place, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICKY PETER HOWARD CARUANA, 38, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on June 6.

BENIAMIN COVACIU, 28, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMED ATHAR RASHID, 46, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RENATAS STRIMAITIS, 45, of Wingate Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Alexandra Road on June 19.

CARL WILLIAMS, 59, of Brynview Avenue, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on New Road, Maesycwmmer, on June 16.