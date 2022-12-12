A MAN has been arrested in connection with supplying drugs in the Caerphilly area following a raid early on Monday morning.

Gwent Police searched two addresses in the Rhymney area on Monday, December 12, and in Pontlottyn, one man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Footage has been released of the operation, which saw the force’s roads policing and specialist operations unit join the neighbourhood policing team in carrying out the warrants.

During the search, officers arrested a 29-year-old man from Pontlottyn in Rhymney on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He remains in custody.

Cash was also seized during the search of this property.

Gwent Police inspector Lysha Thompson said: “Our officers continue to work hard to gather information and carry out operations to tackle the supply of drugs in our communities.

“Warrants such as these demonstrate our continued commitment to protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs; we will continue to take enforcement action against those suspected of being involved in this type of crime.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”