A NEWPORT pub well-known for its patriotic displays has been put on the market.

The Lyceum Tavern, on Malpas Road, has been listed by Knight Frank for a guide price of £400,000 - but regulars needn't worry as the current landlord will carry on running the pub even if it is sold.

The traditional pub has become well-known for its patriotic displays – including during the jubilee - and with a tribute to the late Queen following her death.

Inside The Lyceum Tavern, which is up for sale. (Image: Knight Frank)

The pub will be trading as usual, the agents have said, and the current landlords will simply be paying their rent to a new owner, should a sale happen.

Which will be welcome news for regulars at The Lyceum Tavern as for them, nothing will change.

The popular pub has a traditional Victorian style façade which arranged over two storeys.

The ground floor has a central bar and a mix of table and bench seating. Upstairs, there is a function/games room and ancillary accommodation.

The Lyceum Tavern has become known for its patriotic displays. (Image: Knight Frank)

Out the front of the pub, there is seating for patrons, while there’s an enclosed beer garden to the rear.

The pub is just off junction 26 of the M4, and, although being one of few public houses to the north of the city centre, has nearby bus links into and out of Newport and is less than a mile from Newport railway station.

For more information, call Knight Frank on 029 2271 5704 or visit knightfrank.com.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to make clear that the tenancy of the pub will not be impacted by any sale.