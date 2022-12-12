A NEW café bar owned by the company behind the Cozy Club chain is opening in Cwmbran later this week.

Carro Lounge will open in the former premises of the Square Inn in Gwent Square on Wednesday, December 14, creating 26 new jobs.

The site is retro-inspired, with electric artwork, oversized vintage sofas, painted tables and statement lighting with particular attention being paid to families, with a selection of games and books.

Orleto Lounge in Basildon (Image: Loungers)

The café bar features heavily patterned wallpaper, tiling and stripped wooden floors.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, which is also behind the Cozy Club chain, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Loungers to Cwmbran.

“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Carro Lounge.”

The name originates from Carro which is Italian for wheel.

Selection of brunch dishes (Image: Loungers)

The new café bar has an all day menu that features tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, there are also separate vegan and gluten-free menus.

Speaking to the Argus back in August Emily McKay, community manager for Loungers, said: “I love how inclusive our lounges are, we have a vegan/gluten free menu so if you are coming with a big group with different dietary requirements, you can all bundle along together and feel welcome.”

“We want to be there for the community and give back and believe the community will benefit from having a lounge.”

Carro Lounge has teamed up with local charity 21 Plus and will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from every coffee sold in the first month of trading.

Nicky Williams, 21 Plus says: “21 Plus is delighted Carro Lounge are supporting us with their launch and initial months trading.

“21 Plus supports children and young people with Down syndrome across South East Wales, providing weekly early intervention groups, communication groups and a teenage youth group, as well as supporting schools with training, advice and support.”