GWENT has seen the first snow of the winter, and South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been out and about snapping the snow-covered scenes.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: View: Taken from the guard’s carriage on Blaenavon's Heritage Railway. Picture: Mandy Robinson

South Wales Argus: Red: Caught the postie, New Inn. Picture: Julie Morgan

South Wales Argus: Playful: Oscar enjoying the snow at Blaenavon Flower Park. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

South Wales Argus: Geese: A crisp snowy day at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Kirsty Edwards

South Wales Argus: Peaceful: Bridge 75 on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Jon Griffin

South Wales Argus: Tree: In the snow at Blaenavon. Picture: John Blue Williams

