GWENT has seen the first snow of the winter, and South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been out and about snapping the snow-covered scenes.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Taken from the guard’s carriage on Blaenavon's Heritage Railway. Picture: Mandy Robinson

Caught the postie, New Inn. Picture: Julie Morgan

Oscar enjoying the snow at Blaenavon Flower Park. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A crisp snowy day at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Kirsty Edwards

Bridge 75 on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Jon Griffin

Tree in the snow at Blaenavon. Picture: John Blue Williams