A BURGLAR stole a charity box and a set of candles during a raid at Newport Cathedral.

Carl Hodge, 40, was handed a suspended jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to the offence which was committed on October 28.

The defendant, of Church Road, Newport, also admitted stealing steaks from an Aldi store on December 2, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

Hodge was jailed for 40 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

The term was suspended to allow him to continue with a drug rehabilitation requirement recently imposed by magistrates.

The defendant was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.