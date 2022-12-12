A South Wales jobs creator says that there is too much focus on the public sector, and ignores the wealth of opportunities which many private businesses are offering to hard-workers, regardless of their schooling.

James Norvill, 42, from Newport, has built a succession of businesses over two decades, and has created jobs for hundreds in his city of Newport.

His latest focus, J Plant, delivers recycled aggregates for the construction industry; a foot in the door for workers who want to enjoy a life as a skilled tradesperson.

Mr Norvill says his industry is screaming out for people who want to learn a trade.

He said: “J Plant and others in our sector are not necessarily sexy brands, but we are growing businesses in a growing industry, which guarantees both a decent wage and skills that our team can take forward.

“The media focus right now is on striking nurses, teachers, and a host of hard workers in the public sector being treated badly. They deserve more, and to hear every day about them contemplating a life in a warehouse as they queue at a food banks. That is awful.

“But this narrative aside, we have here a massive industry that doesn’t assume our future must have a state sector pay slip.

“The SME private sector in Wales offers everyone the opportunity to develop skills every day; expertise that people can build their futures upon,” said Mr Norvill.

“But no one talks about apprenticeships anymore; the opportunities in micro and small private business that hard workers can enjoy; the jobs anyone can develop from anymore.

“My life is focused on the vast majority of us who are not graduates, but just want take to take a job, earn a decent wage, build skills, and then let those skills work for them in future pay packets.

“Yes, our industry is construction, but we give every member of our team transferrable skills that they can take advantage of in whatever career they prefer.

“So if I hear ‘My only future is stacking shelves’ once more, I may scream," he said.

Founded in 2016, J Plant is an expanding, privately-owned, Newport-based company. Founded by James Norvill, it has grown to a £1.5m turnover business. Mr Norvill is hoping to build a team that will double this in the next 18 months.