A NEW mural depicting the famous Newport Medieval Ship has appeared at a city underpass.

The painting at the Harlequin underpass was created by Paul Shepherd of Walls by Paul, and is the latest of a series of artworks being created on the pillars of the flyover.

The ship was discovered by archaeologists in June 2002 in the banks of the River Usk during construction of the Riverfront Theatre.

The ship has since become an important part of Newport’s history and is the 18th mural to be added to the underpass, with just three pillars left to be painted.

Mr Shepherd said: “It's another piece of the ongoing flyover project, this is one of the paintings that reflect Newport’s history.

“I remember reading about the medieval ship discovered in the mud of the river, but you don’t hear much about it considering it's quite an important and interesting historical artifact.

“I thought it would make a great inclusion, and it took me two days to paint based on a few reference images.

“I finished the ship three weeks ago, but this week I managed to get there and put the anti-graffiti barrier coat on it.”

Mr Sheppard has already started planning for the next mural which should feature on one of the pillars over the Christmas period.

With three pillars to go, he revealed to the Argus that the next mural will be a sporting piece.

“I hope to get it done over Christmas," he said. "It’s unlikely that the underpass will be finished before the end of the year as I’m having to work on it between regular commissions.

“There will be one more after that that is Newport related and my fingers are crossed it will be as well received as the rest of been.

“The final two pillars will probably be finished in February.”