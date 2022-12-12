PARENTS and carers have been urged to remind their children of the dangers of ice after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake near Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said a search of Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, was continuing but “officers had had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing.”

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.

In an update on Monday morning, West Midlands Police said: “Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon.

“The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

“A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.”

Advice to parents after three boys die after falling through ice

West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton also shared advice with parents as he described the tragic events as a “stark reminder” of the dangers of open water.

He said: “Yesterday's incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday's tragic events.

“We would ask parents and carers to remind their children of the dangers of ice and why they must keep off it. Please help us to avoid this from happening again.”