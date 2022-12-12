A NUMBER of TikToks of chaos on a motorway on Sunday night have gone viral after snow poured, drivers got stuck and there were no gritters to be seen.

Drivers can be seen stood on the motorway while their cars were stuck in heavy snow which covered the full entirety of the road.

One TikTokker filmed a pan of the motorway where lorries and cars had stopped and people were walking on the motorway.

The video questionned "where was the gritters?" amid the "crazy snow on the M25."

It had 3.7million views and 265,000 likes at the time of writing.

Another video showed a traffic jam on the "M25 in London", as the creator of the video filmed themselves walking on the covered road, kicking the thick snow out of the way.

A 40mph sign said "reports of an accident", as one lane had been closed.

This video had 274,000 views and nearly 15,000 likes at the time of writing.

Drivers on northern sections of the M25 were stranded for several hours as traffic was at a standstill.

The UK’s busiest motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross, in Hertfordshire, for around 90 minutes on Monday morning.

National Highways told road users at 8.15am: “The snow has been cleared, the road has been re-treated and all lanes are now open.”

There are delays of up to 90 minutes and 11 miles of congestion on neighbouring stretches of the motorway.

Daniel Duffield, a 22-year-old off-duty paramedic, was stuck on the M25 for more than two-and-a-half hours on Monday morning while attempting to travel home to Birmingham from London.

He said that vehicles have been “stationary with very small movement”.

He went on: “I expected some traffic due to weather but nothing this bad.

“Traffic appeared to be at a standstill for miles and miles.

“Other drivers were turning their engines off presumably to save fuel due to the uncertainty.

“A few people were stretching their legs due to delays too.”

He added that the road “doesn’t appear to have been gritted” but National Highways said “we had up to 25 gritters treating the M25 at any one time” on Sunday and overnight into Monday.

They spread a total of 960 tonnes of salt and more than 18,000 litres of anti-freeze.

AA president Edmund King said the number of breakdown callouts is around 25% higher than normal.

He went on: “Many drivers were stranded or severely delayed on the northern section of the M25 last night between London Colney and the M11.

“Traffic is still severely delayed there this morning due to the continuous snow fall.

“Roads in Kent were also severely affected including the M2, and M20.

“The conditions show that it is essential to be prepared if you are driving.”

He urged drivers to check fuel levels and take warm clothing, a charged mobile phone, food and drink.

“The best advice if you must drive is to take it easy and leave a much longer distance from the vehicle in front,” he added.

Several rail lines are closed, with Southeastern issuing a “do not travel” alert to passengers.

There is also major disruption to services run by Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and Southern.

There are severe delays to London Underground trains, with all but one line affected.

Several parts of the network was suspended, including: the Northern line between High Barnet and Archway; between Finchley Central and Mill Hill East; and between Edgware and Golders Green; and the Central line between Hainault and Woodford.

More than 100 flights due to serve UK airports were cancelled across Sunday and Monday, with Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and London City airports among the worst affected.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “Airlines operating to and from the UK today are experiencing some disruption to their flying programmes due to adverse weather, with a number of cancellations at Luton and Gatwick airports which are both affected by snow.

“Flights were also affected yesterday as snow closures affected Manchester, Liverpool, London Gatwick and London Luton airports with some flight cancellations and diversions.

“We are doing all possible to minimise the disruption for our customers, including providing hotel rooms and meals for those passengers affected by the cancellations.”

London City Airport said it is “experiencing some disruption this morning” due to aircraft being out of position after the “significant amount of cancellations” on Sunday night.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for ice in eastern and south-east England until 11am on Tuesday.