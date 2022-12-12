A MAN has been charged with three robberies and carrying a knife in public.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old from the Crosskeys area was arrested in Caerphilly last week.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing three robberies, as well as affray and possession of a knife.

The man was charged with these offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 9. He has now been remanded in custody.

“Over the festive period our neighbourhood policing teams will be carrying out increased visibility patrols,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“If you have any concerns or information please come and talk to us. Alternatively, ring 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.”