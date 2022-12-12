THE emergency department at the Grange University Hospital is under extreme pressure, with more than 100 patients waiting to be seen by 10am this morning.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has warned a rise in winter viruses and a surge in Strep A cases has put services under serious strain.

This morning there were already more than 100 patients waiting to be seen in Grange's A&E department by 10am today, Monday.

A spokesperson for the health board said: "We would like to ask local people to only visit our emergency department if it is absolutely necessary.

"Anyone who does not have a life threatening condition will need to be prepared to face an exceptionally long wait.

"We have many services available to help people, including local Pharmacies who can assess and treat a number of common ailments and offer advice if patients need to be seen elsewhere.

"We would like to thank people for their patience at this time and we would also like to thank our incredible staff who continue to work incredibly hard to keep our services running and to care for patients as soon as possible."

The health board are urging people to use the 111 online symptoms checking 111.wales.nhs.uk if they are unsure of what to do and where to go.

Meanwhile there is a significant increase in the number of patients attending the Childrens Emergency Assessment Unit.

A Spokesman said:“We have seen a significant increase in the number of patients attending the Children’s Emergency Assessment Unit (CEAU) or being referred by their GP due to parental concerns over the Strep A infection.

“Though our children’s ward is extremely busy, this is not due to Strep A admissions, with only one confirmed case at The Grange University Hospital.

“The increased attendances at CEAU are unfortunately causing long delays in assessing these children, which could impede on being able to provide timely care to very sick children."