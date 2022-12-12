ONE child with Strep A is currently in hospital in Gwent, as cases of the disease continue to rise.

This comes after the death of a seven-year-old schoolgirl, in a primary school in Penarth on November 25

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has confirmed one child has been admitted to the Grange University Hospital with Strep A.

At the same time, the health board have seen a significant increase in patients attending the Children’s Emergency Assessment Unit (CEAU).

A spokesman said for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of patients attending the Children’s Emergency Assessment Unit or being referred to by their GP due to parental concerns over the Strep A infection.”

Recently the emergency services for the NHS in Wales have been under pressure with the significant rise in patients visiting the Children’s Emergency Assessment Unit (CEAU).

The spokesman added: “Though our children’s ward is extremely busy, this is not due to Strep A admissions, with only one confirmed case at The Grange University Hospital.

“The increased attendances at CEAU are unfortunately causing long delays in assessing these children, which could impede on being able to provide timely care to very sick children.

“Please remember that the complications of Strep A are extremely rare and that most child illness and winter viruses can be cared for at home with paracetamol and ibuprofen products.”

The health board are urging people to use the online 111 symptom checker or phone 111 for advice if you suspect your child has scarlet fever.

Symptoms to look out for are A rash, sores on skin, a fever, muscle aches, sore throat, flushed cheeks, pain when swallowing, swollen tonsils with white patches, a headache or swollen neck glands.

If your child has difficulty breathing (sucking in tummy under their ribs), pauses for when breathing, floppy and will not wake up or stay awake pr their skin or lips are blue, then you should phone 999 or go to A&E.