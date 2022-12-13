SOME schools in the Caerphilly and the wider area were affected by the cold weather that has hit South Wales.

There were fears of a raft of school closures as the Met Office continued to warn of freezing temperatures.

The mercury was barely expected to rise above freezing across Gwent and the rest of the UK today, with highs of just one degree in Newport.

It meant that White Rose School in New Tredegar remains closed due to engineers having to carry out work on a water pump.

The school closed yesterday, December 12, and it was reported on the Caerphilly County Council website that the school would remain closed today as engineers continue to fix the problem.

There was good news for another school in the Gwent area, with St Gwladys in Bargoed, back open as normal after an electrical failure meant the school had to close yesterday, December 12.

The school had no heating in the Junior building and as a result, there was no school for children in years two to six.

