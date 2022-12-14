A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to sexual and physical assault allegations against a woman.
Anthony Banner, 42, from Tredegar, has been charged with rape, burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, causing GBH with intent and inflicting GBH last month.
The defendant denied the allegations during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Banner, of West Hill, is set to go on trial on May 2.
He was remanded in custody.
