A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed after he admitted child sex offences.

Simon Powell, 56, of Hillview Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one count of attempting to incite sexual activity with a child.

The offences were committed between April 28, 2021 and August 10, 2021.

He had no previous convictions, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Powell was jailed for two years and four months by Judge Paul Hobson.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender until 2032.