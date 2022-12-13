HOUSES in Monmouthshire had to be evacuated and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon after a suspicious package was found.

The incident on Friday, December 9, caused a stretch on the B4269 to be closed between Llanellen and Llanfoist.

Homes in the area were evacuated at around 7.30am while police searched an address, where they found two suspicious devices. A specialist explosive disposal unit was called to the scene, who examined and removed the objects, which were found to be not suspicious and lawfully in possession.

A 44-year-old man from the Llanellen area was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and has been released under investigation.

He also received a conditional caution for criminal damage relating to a separate incident.

Gwent Police confirmed via Twitter that the roads had reopened at 4.24pm on Friday.