A NEWPORT artist who has been brightening up the city with a series of colourful murals has unveiled three new creations.

Andy O’Rourke's work has been appearing across Newport in recent months - earlier this week we showed you his new mural paying tribute to the Windrush generation and a long-time Pill resident.

His work has become so popular people have begun requesting he brightens up their area.

One of his new creations shows two happy cupcakes, and adorns the side of Cake Lab in Maindee.

Mr O’Rourke said: “Cake Lab is a new small business and really needs help raising its profile. Rafia, the owner, has been trying to get me to paint something for five months but I have been busy.

“I wanted to design something special for her that was quite fresh and lively looking, I eventually found some time and make a design that she loved.

“I think it draws attention to her business, but it’s a really eye catching, funny design in its own right and it was nice to do something other than dragons and nature.”

Earlier this year Mr O'Rouke painted a firey dragon on the site of Mono Metals in Pill. and now there's a second dragon mural, at IDM Doors.

His work also now adorns a wall at Crownbridge Primary School in Cwmbran, as part of a nature theme.

The school is also planning to have one more mural painted soon for their forest school’s area after the success of the nature mural.

Mr O’Rourke added: “The school are having two murals, this one for a staff area and another for their forest school’s area.

“This one was based on 360 panoramic photography, with some mind-bending warped perspective. They wanted something nature based featuring the school building and local nature.

“On the mural there is a comma butterfly, ladybird, forget me nots, oxeye daises, ragged robin, dandelion flowers and a red kite flying in the sky.”

This won’t be the last murals popping up in Newport, Mr O’Rourke has plans for more murals during the new year, starting with the corner of Wharf Road and Chepstow Road.

A big mural by the green tree sculpture in Pill, painting all the utility boxes in the city centre, and more are planned around the old passport office and Skinner Street.