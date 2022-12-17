Pet owners from around Gwent have been sharing pictures of their furry friends getting festive.

If you would like to send us a picture of your pet in the Christmas mood click the link below and we will do the rest.

This picture of Luka the cat was shared by Karla Popp.

Corina Setchfield sent in this picture of Rueben getting ready for Christmas.

Katie Telfer-Jones said: "This is Ted in his Christmas jumper."

Carys James shared this picture of Norris the cat feeling festive.

Matthew John Morris sent in this picture of Blossom getting ready for Santa Paws.

Sarah Williams shared this picture of Charlie in his Santa hat.

Richard Allen shared this picture of Willow with her Christmas jumper on.

Racheal O'Leary shared this picture of her festive bearded dragon Tiny, who died just the other day.

Justine Jarvis shared this festive pictures of Poppy and Bella in Tredegar.