TWO sisters had to be pulled from an icy pond after running in to rescue a dog - but the beloved pet is still missing.

Danielle Campbell, 23, and sister Katie, 21, were walking at Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon at around midday on Saturday, December 10, when four year old French bulldog Hugo fell through the ice.

Although the sisters went into the water to search for him, they couldn't find him.

Missing Hugo (Image: Jordan Pegler)

Missing Hugo. Picture: Jordan Pegler

Katie's dog Azailya, an XL bully, also fell in the water, but was rescued.

The Fire Brigade and scuba divers attended the scene but were also unable to find Hugo.

Jordan Pegler, who owns Hugo with Danielle Campbell, said: “He is the kindest, most gentle boy and I just want him to come home, even if it’s just to lay him to rest.

Jordan and Danielle with Hugo (Image: Jordan Pegler)

Jordan and Danielle with Hugo. Picture: Jordan Pegler

“The fire service used it as a training exercise when trying to find Hugo in the pond and used all the equipment available but could not find any sign of him in the water.

“We’re just hoping that he somehow managed to get out while everyone was focused on the girls and didn’t see him get out.

Hugo has been missing since 12pm Saturday (Image: Jordan Pegler)

Hugo has been missing since midday on Saturday. Picture: Jordan Pegler

“The fire and rescue team had to pull the girls out of the lake and were taken to A&E to be checked for hypothermia but were both okay.”

Hugo was wearing a grey hooded jumper and black and navy checked harness.

Ms Pegler said: “He loves to run and doesn’t tire easily so could have travelled a fair way.

“He’s very loving and friendly but also lives in his own world so may not necessarily go up to someone if they were near.

“He’s not neutered, and he’s just had a puppy who he hasn’t met yet.”

Jordan with Hugo (Image: Jordan Pegler)

Jordan with Hugo. Picture: Jordan Pegler

Emergency services said they received reports of a water rescue on Saturday at 11.55am near Keepers Pond Car Park on Blaenavon Road.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

Hugo is described as being the 'kindest, most gentle boy' (Image: Jordan Pegler)

Hugo is described as being the 'kindest, most gentle boy'. Picture: Jordan Pegler

“Two persons were assisted from the water by a member of the public and one dog was removed from the water prior to the arrival of the Fire Service.

“A stop message was received at approximately 1.18pm.

Gwent Police received reports that a dog had fallen through the ice at Keepers Pond at 12.20pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"Two women, a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged."