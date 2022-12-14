A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JONATHAN MATTHEW HAND, 52, of Manor Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £652 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 99mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMANDA JAYNE EVANS, 42, of Highfield, Penperlleni, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMAL SHAJU JOHN, 24, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KRISTIAN ANDRE MORRIS, 35, of Fairview Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a motor vehicle on Chepstow Road, Newport, while not wearing a seat belt on June 19.

JASON ASHMAN, 37, of Forsythia Close, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a motor vehicle on Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, while not wearing a seat belt on June 20.

PHILLIPPA BATES, 64, of Kears Row, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX PADUREAN, 26, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VISCA MUNTEAN, 27, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Chepstow Road, Newport, while not wearing a seat belt on June 17.

LAURA PARRY, 30, of Lambert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CALLUM ROWLAND, 33, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNDA WILLIAMS, 50, of Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.