THE mum of a three-year-old boy has spoken of her worry after she was sent home from A&E - only to receive a call 12 hours later to be told her son had Strep A.

Lisa White took her son Arlo to the children's A&E unit at the Grange University Hospital near Cwmbran last week after he developed blisters in his throat and a rash in his mouth and couldn't sleep.

But when they got there they were turned away and told to wait for a call from NHS 111.

And it was not until 12 hours later that Mrs White received a call to say Arlo had Strep A.

Arlo White with his baby brother Teddy. Picture: Lisa White

She said: “I took him to the children’s A&E at the Grange but there was such a long wait, I was told it would be quicker to wait for a call back from 111.

“I waited over 12 hours for a call back from 111, and it turns out he did have Strep A, he was really poorly too.

“I was worried about him having Strep, luckily, he just had strep throat as he had no rash, but I am glad it was caught early.

“He has been in pain for three to four days with a rash on the roof of his mouth, and he couldn’t sleep.

“It was absolutely heartbreaking seeing him in so much pain, I have a two-month-old baby now so I was really worried he would catch it too.

Arlo White. Picture: Lisa White

“I wanted antibiotics as soon as possible for Arlo but it wasn’t possible with the wait times, I think the Grange is under immense pressure taking patients from all over the country.

“That is our nearest A&E since the Nevill Hall A&E was closed.”

The A&E department at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital closed when the Grange opened in November 2020.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of patients attending the Children’s Emergency Assessment Unit (CEAU) or being referred by their GP due to parental concerns over the Strep A infection.

“Though our children’s ward is extremely busy, this is not due to Strep A admissions, with only one confirmed case at The Grange University Hospital.

“The increased attendances at CEAU are unfortunately causing long delays in assessing these children, which could impede on being able to provide timely care to very sick children.

“Please remember that the complications of Strep A are extremely rare and that most child illnesses and winter viruses can be cared for at home with paracetamol and ibuprofen products.”