RESIDENTS are calling for traffic lights to be installed at a “dangerous” mini roundabout.

A petition submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council has received more than 200 signatures in relation to the four-junction mini roundabout near Markham Primary School.

Paul Morgan and his wife Hilary were involved in an accident on the roundabout in June this year. The couple’s car was written-off after being hit by a delivery driver.

Mrs Morgan, 72, said: “To me, the roundabout is lethal. It’s waiting for a fatality. We’re not the first accident and we’re not going to be the last.”

The couple have lived in Markham all their life. Mr Morgan, 73, said: “I have always been wary of it, and we have been going on about its dangers for the past three or four years.”

Paul said drivers who are not familiar with the roundabout “fly over it” without checking if vehicles from the right and the left are entering the roundabout.

Argoed councillor Walter Williams said there are “near misses” on the roundabout every day.

In August 2022, Cllr Williams requested that shrubs and hedges on the roundabout be removed to improve visibility. But the council has yet to do so.

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council spokesperson said the shrubs and hedge will “hopefully” be removed the week commencing December 19 – if weather permits.

Cllr Williams said he would like to see what difference the removal of the shrubs and hedge makes before pursuing traffic lights.

He added: “If the taking away of the shrubs and conifer trees doesn’t cure it, we have to go a step-up.”

Currently, the junction on the B451 is being extended to lessen the gap between the junction and cars on the roundabout.