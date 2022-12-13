THE Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed payment dates for people on benefits including Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

Millions of people across the UK who receive government support will receive their payments on different days ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The festive season can be a strain on finances at the best of times although this year families will also have to contend with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills.

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, meaning the Boxing Day bank holiday will be pushed back to Tuesday, December 27. New Year’s Day will also fall on a Sunday meaning Monday, January 2 will also be a bank holiday.

The bank holiday dates mean many expecting DWP payments will see the money hit their bank accounts earlier than expected.

DWP and Universal Credit payments over Christmas

The DWP has confirmed that all payments due on Monday, December 26 will be brought forward to Friday, December 23. All payments due on Tuesday, December 27 will also be paid on December 23.

Meanwhile, Universal Credit payments due on Wednesday, December 28 will be paid that day as normal. All other payments scheduled for this date be paid on Friday, December 23.

DWP payments over New Year

Payments scheduled to be made on Monday, January 2 will be paid on Friday, December 30.

All payments scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 will be paid as normal. This is different in Scotland where payments will be paid on Friday, December 30.