CAROLS Under the Arch is going back to basics as it returns for a seventh year.

The service, which has been held virtually for the past two years due the pandemic, is being held live and in person under the arch in Abersychan on Sunday evening.

“It’s a bit different to previous years – we’re going back to basics,” said Pastor John, from Noddfa Church.

“We will be coming together as a community and singing some carols.

The last Carols under the Arch to be held in person was in 2019. (Image: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

“The service will be less than an hour long. We will simply sing some carols with a brass band and have a reading from (Torfaen MP) Nick Thomas-Symonds.

“We’re advising people to wrap up warm and to bring camping chairs and a warm drink.”

The service will be raising funds for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund, which raises money for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind.

“Over the years, Carols Under the Arch has funded hundreds of hours of counselling for suicidal men in our Valley,” said Pastor John.

“Carols Under the Arch is a perfect symbol of our community spirit in the Valleys and it is a picture of the Christian message of hope in the darkest of places.”

Thousands of people have attended the Carols Under the Arch events. (Image: Noddfa Church)

Abersychan ward councillor Giles Davies said: “I’m really pleased that at last we can get out in the community live again.

“It’s gone well online, but it’s not the same experience as actually being there.

“With it going back to basics, we’re going back to what it was when we first started – the community coming together to sing a few carols with a short service.

“It’s back to the true meaning of Carols Under the Arch.”

The service will be held at 7pm on Sunday, December 18.

A programme will be available for free on the night, or a digital copy can be sent out prior to the evening.

Parking is available for disabled guests through the arch before 6.30pm before the route is closed off.

More information can be found by searching ‘Carols Under the Arch #7’ on Facebook.