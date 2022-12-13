A LISTED building in Chepstow that has been used as offices could be converted into three apartments.

The offices at the Grade II listed Marlborough House, in Welsh Street, have been unoccupied since September 2019 and an application has now been made to use the space for apartments.

A planning application, submitted to Monmouthshire County Council, states the conversion to residential use is felt to be the best way of ensuring the Georgian townhouse remains in use and is preserved.

According to the plans the windows at the rear of the building, which are mostly original, will be retained and the original sliding sash windows and internal shutters in the front of the building will also remain in place.

Other original features which are to be kept include the staircase linking the ground and top floor, a number of internal doors and the 12 inch skirtings in the main rooms on the ground and first floors.

The house was converted from residential to offices in the 1970s and listed in 1975 for its group value with five other properties.

Monmouthshire’s highways department has requested more information on proposed parking arrangements and noted the building currently has a large parking forecourt at its rear.