A CAR and lorry collided on the M4 earlier today.

Police reported no injuries to either party, however there was a significant build-up of traffic while the lorry was recovered.

The incident happened at around 10am this morning near junction 28 of the M4.

There have been a number of warnings for ice on the roads with temperatures plummeting in recent days.

Today’s forecast has highs of one degree in Newport between 11am and 5pm, either side of which the mercury will drop to freezing - Caerphilly Council reported that temperatures on the roads in the area fell to as low as minus six last night.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said they were called to the crash to assist with recovery.

"We got a call at about 10am reporting a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry," said a spokesperson for the force.

"No was injured. The traffic build-up may have been while they tried to recover the lorry."

Police were called to a collision on the M4 today (Image: Twitter)

