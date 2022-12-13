TORFAEN Borough Council has appointed its interim director of social care to the position on a permanent basis – on a salary of up to £96,000 a year.

Jason O’Brien had held the interim post since the departure of Keith Rutherford earlier this year.

His position was confirmed by the council’s appointments committee which met, in a confidential, session at the Civic Centre in Pontypool this morning, December 13.

The strategic director for social care and housing post has an annual salary of between £88,395 and £96,150.

The figure includes the local government pay award, which for chief officers was the same as all other council workers at £1,925 this year.

The full council was updated on the pressures facing the care service in Torfaen when it met last week.

The council was told that domiciliary care staffing shortages and the impact of the pandemic mean the service is at “critical levels and at times unable to fully meet demand” while local residential homes are considered to be “stable” with occupancy just above 90 per cent.