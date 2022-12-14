A MOTORCYCLIST suffered broken ribs and lost part of his leg following a crash in Ebbw Vale last week.

Brian Woodley, known as Burt, had gone out on his bike after taking the day off for his 60th birthday, but was involved in a crash on Park Road at around 12.10pm on Thursday, December 8.

The emergency services attended, and Mr Woodley was airlifted to hospital with what Gwent Police described as “life-threatening injuries”.

As a result of the crash, Mr Woodley has had his right leg amputated below the knee, and has had metal plates put in to support his broken ribs.

A fundraiser has been set up by friend Rory O’Connor to help support Mr Woodley and his family with ongoing expenses while he is recovering.

A fundraiser has been set up to help support Burt Woodley after he was involved in a serious crash. (Image: Family photo)

“Burt is extremely well-loved throughout the village of Waunlwyd by all of its residents,” he said.

“He has gone out of his way and given so much of his time to help anyone in the area and has a heart of gold.

“If there’s someone new moving in, he’s there straight away and is helping them move their stuff in. That’s just the kind of person he is.

“He is going to need a lot of time to recover from the accident and recuperate.

“Whilst he is in hospital his household bills and rent are going to continue to accumulate. I want to raise as much as possible for our much loved friend Burt.

“He should not have to worry about his bills when he is still going through both physical and mental trauma in hospital.”

The fundraiser currently stands at more than £3,000.

You can find out more, or donate – if you are able to, at gofundme.com/f/burts-ongoing-bills

A 28-year-old woman, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drink or drugs. She has since been released as investigations continue.

Gwent Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any motorists with dashcam footage that were on Park Road between 11.50am and 12.30pm to contact them.

Witnesses can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200405367 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.