This year’s Gwent Music Showcase Concert was inspiring.

The concert, held at the International Convention Centre in Newport, showed that there is so much talent among our local young people. It was great to see so many of them finding huge enjoyment in music.

The range of music on show was impressive, from strings, brass and harps to an excellent rap and beatboxing performance from the group NP19, and classes of younger children taking their first steps into musical performance. We even had a guest appearance from renowned Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins.

Gwent Music does a great job providing musical opportunities for all. It’s great that the Welsh Government recognise the value of music education, with their plans for a national music service. The pandemic has obviously impacted upon organisations like Gwent Music, but after watching the concert, I believe the future is positive.

That doesn’t just excite me because of my own love of music.

With young people it’s not just about the music itself, it’s about the opportunities the music creates for wider development.

Through music, you can make friends and learn about how to work constructively with others. Music can be an inspiration, raising aspirations and lighting the spark of young peoples’ imaginations.

Education shouldn’t just be about passing exams, important as that is.

It’s about helping produce rounded young people who can be positive members of our society. People with the skills and ambition to follow their own path. Academic subjects can be part of that. Call me a geek, but my love of history and geography gave me a curiosity about the world, and English lessons the love of reading that has lasted my whole life.

But other things can capture young peoples’ imaginations too, so shouldn’t be neglected. For example, I’ve seen young peoples’ self-confidence transformed by being part of youth theatre performances. I’ve seen others gain communication and social skills from being part of a sports team, or discovering their talent as an individual in a sport.

I’ve seen young peoples’ wellbeing massively improved by discovering an artistic talent. For others it can be a craft, or perhaps a trade. I recall one friend at school who was not interested in academic subjects, but discovered a real talent for plumbing and now owns his own company.

For most, though, these things from music to arts and sport will never become their career – but that does not mean they don’t gain hugely from them.

Funding cuts and a focus on academic success alone can sometimes eat away at the wider opportunities our young people have, and that is a great pity. Whatever the situation, we must work together to find the spark that can light each young persons’ imagination. Thank you to Gwent Music for doing just that.