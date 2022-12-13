GUARDIANS of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead star Michael Rooker will be visiting Newport next year, it has been announced.

The American actor is the first special guest to be announced for 2023's Comic Con Wales at the ICC Wales.

The 67-year-old rose to fame after starring his first role in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer in 1986, since then for most of his career he has played villains, brutes, or psychopaths.

He is also known for his role as Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead, and as the blue-skinned alien Yondu Udonta in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

He also lent his voice to the video game Call of Duty Black Ops II.

The event will take place on August 12 and 13 next year, with more special guests to be announced.

Tickets to meet Mr Rooker are available at comicconventionwales.co.uk