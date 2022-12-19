HERE are some more pictures of pets around Gwent all dressed up for Christmas.

For more pictures click here and here.

If you would like to send us a picture of your pet in the Christmas mood click the link below and we will do the rest.

South Wales Argus: Corina Setchfield sent in this picture of Alfie wearing a festive garland

Corina Setchfield sent in this picture of Alfie wearing a festive garland.

South Wales Argus: Dawn Lewis shared this picture of Buddy in a Santa hat

Dawn Lewis shared this picture of Buddy in a Santa hat.

South Wales Argus: Kirsty Price sent in this picture of Sox and Charlie in Christmas ears

Kirsty Price sent in this picture of Sox and Charlie in Christmas ears.

South Wales Argus: Emma Stinton sent in this Christmassy picture of Violet

Emma Stinton sent in this Christmassy picture of Violet.

South Wales Argus: Catherine Mayo sent in this festive picture of Ed

Catherine Mayo sent in this festive picture of Ed.

South Wales Argus: Andrew Perkins shared this picture of his dogs Hunnie and Cookie looking festive

Andrew Perkins shared this picture of his dogs Hunnie and Cookie looking festive.