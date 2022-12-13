REPAIRS to burst water mains have forced the closure of two roads in Monmouthshire.
New Mill Road, at Tregagle near Trellech, is expected to be closed until Wednesday, December 15, while Hermitage Road, at Whitelye north of Tintern, is expected to be closed until Thursday, December 15.
Repairs are being carried out on behalf of Welsh Water and diversions are in place.
