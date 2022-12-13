REPAIRS to burst water mains have forced the closure of two roads in Monmouthshire.

New Mill Road, at Tregagle near Trellech, is expected to be closed until Wednesday, December 15, while Hermitage Road, at Whitelye north of Tintern, is expected to be closed until Thursday, December 15.

South Wales Argus: A map showing the road closure and diversions at Tregagle, Trellech. Picture: Morrison Utility Services

Repairs are being carried out on behalf of Welsh Water and diversions are in place.

South Wales Argus: A map, showing the Hermitage Road closure and diversion route. Picture: Morrison Utility Services