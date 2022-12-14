SHOCKING footage has been released of police officers being attacked with a knife as new figures show the number of assaults on emergency workers has risen.

There were almost 1,500 assaults on emergency workers across Wales in the first six months of 2022, a 1.8 per cent increase on the same period in 2021.

The 1,421 assaults ranged from slapping, scratching, spitting and verbal abuse to punching, biting, kicking and head-butting.

Seven of the incidents involved a weapon, while more than a quarter resulted in injury.

And since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been at least 42 incidents where an emergency worker has deliberately been coughed at.

One incident involving a weapon was caught on an officer’s born-worn camera.

PC Alisha Pontin and PC Katie White from South Wales Police had responded to a report of a disturbance in Port Talbot, when the offender – James Perry – became aggressive and threatened them holding a knife.

Perry was later sentenced to 20 months in prison for criminal damage, Section 4 public order, threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place and assaulting an emergency worker.

The latest figures have been released as part of the With Us, Not Against Us campaign, which was launched in May last year by the Joint Emergency Service Group in Wales to try and reduce the number of assaults on emergency workers.

Assaults on police accounted for 70.8 per cent of the total number in the six-month reporting period.

James Ratti, South Wales Police’s chief inspector of operations in Swansea Neath Port Talbot, said: “The footage from the officers’ body worn cameras shows the dangers that officers can face at any time.

“Police officers go above and beyond in their duties to protect people and under no circumstances should they be assaulted or verbally abused.

“The overwhelming majority of the public support the work of our officers and will understandably be shocked by the footage.

“I am extremely proud of PC Pontin and PC White’s professionalism and bravery in dealing with this incident.”

The figures show that almost half (45.2 per cent) of emergency worker assaults take place in South East Wales, predominantly in Cardiff, Newport and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “There were 77 verbal attacks alone on our ambulance control room staff in the first six months of the year.

“We know it’s distressing when you’re waiting for help, but abusing our call handlers is not the answer – if anything, it could potentially delay help.

“And on the road, crews might have no choice but to leave a scene if their safety is compromised, and that’s not helpful for anyone, especially the patient.

“Emergency workers are normal human beings just trying to do a job – they’re there to help you, so give them the credit and respect they deserve.”

Judith Paget, chief executive of NHS Wales, said: “Our emergency workers provide life-saving and life-changing care every day in often difficult circumstances.

“The Christmas period is always a challenging time for your NHS staff, who are already facing unprecedented demand, so now more than ever, they deserve to be treated with respect.

“Any form of attack on our emergency workers is completely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to work with NHS Wales employers and our partner agencies to eradicate physical or verbal assaults on staff.”