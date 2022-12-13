GWENT Police are searching for a man with links to Caerphilly in connection with a reported breach of a restraining order.

Officers have appealed for information to find Keri Phillips, 53, from the Merthyr Tydfil area.

Phillips has links to Bargoed, Nelson and Trelewis.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said officers wanted to speak to Phillips in relation to an ongoing investigation into the breach of a restraining order.

Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting 2100391415, or can direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.