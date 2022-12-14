A NEW symptom checker has been launched to help parents spot the signs of Strep A.

Public Health Wales has said the tool will help parents decide whether their child can be treated at home or if they need to seek medical advice.

This comes as NHS 111 Wales received more than 18,000 calls over the weekend – more than twice as many as the same weekend last year.

A “significant proportion” of these calls were from parents of children aged 12 years old and under and from those concerned about sore throats and throat problems, Public Health Wales has said.

The new symptoms checker takes the form of a traffic light, showing parents when it is safe to treat a child at home and at what stage they should consider calling NHS 111 Wales or their GP.

Public Health Wales has said cases of invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS) remain rare in Wales, and that children have a very low risk of contracting the disease.

As of Tuesday, fewer than five children in Wales have died in cases where iGAS was detected since September 1. The exact number cannot be confirmed, as due to risk of identification, Public Health Wales will not confirm numbers of deaths lower than five.

“Cold and flu like symptoms are very common at this time of year, especially in children,” said a Public Health Wales spokesperson.

“If a child has a sore throat or a headache, most will have a common seasonal virus, and there is no need to contact the doctor – simply treat them at home by keeping the child hydrated, and with paracetamol.

“If a child develops a fever, nausea or vomiting, or fine pink-red rash that feels like sandpaper to touch, it may be a sign of Scarlet fever.

“In this case, contact your GP or NHS 111 Wales for advice.

“Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness from which most children will recover without complications, especially if the condition is properly treated with antibiotics.”

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: “We understand that parents are likely to be worried by reports they are seeing related to rising cases of Scarlet fever and we want to reassure them that it is still usually a mild illness from which most children will recover without complications, especially if the condition is properly treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare cases, group A streptococcal infection can cause iGAS, a rare complication which usually affects fewer than 20 children in Wales each year.

“Although iGAS is a worrying condition, the majority of these children will recover with proper treatment.

“The best thing that parents can do to protect their children is to use the traffic light symptom checker tool and follow the appropriate advice.

“It’s also important that parents ensure their child gets their flu vaccine this year because catching flu can increase the chances of becoming severely unwell with secondary infections like Strep A.”