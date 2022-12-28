A GROUP of residents hoping to rescue their village's only pub by buying it themselves have been unsuccessful - but the future of the venue may have been secured anyway.

In March a group of residents in Llanvair Discoed, near Wentwood Forest, put a bid together to buy the Woodland Tavern, and convert it to a community hub.

The pub had been on the market for several years before its owners reluctantly decided to close the pub for good in April 2021, after it failed to sell.

People enjoying Christmas dinner at a busy Woodlands Tavern (Image: Mark Vosloo)

People enjoying Christmas dinner at a busy Woodlands Tavern. Picture: Mark Vosloo

However, the group has now learned their bid has been unsuccessful. But, the future of the pub may have been secured after all, after it was leased to a new owner and re-opened.

Mark Vosloo, who headed up the community team hoping to buy the Woodlands Tavern said: “We put in a full price bid for the pub in March, but we’re told the owners had accepted another offer.

“We understand that the other offer fell through in June, but we were not told this. In the meantime, the owner has now leased the pub and it reopened in September.

The pub reopened in September (Image: Mark Vosloo)

The pub reopened in September. Picture: Mark Vosloo

“Although it would have been great for the community to buy the pub, we’re all happy that the pub is open.

“There is still an active planning application for building a house on the site which we will continue to oppose.”

A planning application has been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council to build a new single detached dwelling to the rear of the pub. A previous planning application to build three separate homes on the pub grounds has been withdrawn.

People enjoying live music at the Woodlands Tavern (Image: Mark Vosloo)

People enjoying live music at the Woodlands Tavern. Picture: Mark Vosloo

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “There is a current planning application lodged with Monmouthshire County Council to build a new single detached dwelling to the rear of the Woodland Tavern public house/restaurant and to re-position the public house car park.

“The public house/restaurant is proposed to be unaffected by this proposal.

“This application is still undetermined as the council has requested additional information regarding the proposed foul drainage arrangements to serve the proposed dwelling and that information has not yet been received.

“A previous application to convert the public house to a dwelling and build three separate homes in the grounds of the pub was withdrawn in April 2022."