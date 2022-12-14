POLICE have issued a public appeal to track down a wanted Gwent man.

Connor O'Halloran has been recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of his release.

The 22-year-old, from Pontypool, was let out on licence in June this year after serving part of a 25-month custodial sentence.

He had been locked up following an incident which took place in June 2020, and O'Halloran appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing that December.

There, the court heard the defendant had attacked his victim with a “sharp implement” described variously as a “cigar cutter, golfing tool or bottle opener”.

During sentencing, the prosecutor told the court: “The complainant was taken to hospital for his injuries. He suffered a punctured lung.

“It required urgent and immediate attention. This was a serious injury and it needed emergency treatment.

“Without it, it would have left the victim with life-threatening injuries.”

O'Halloran, who admitted one charge of unlawful wounding, was sentenced to 25 months in a young offenders' institution.

Following his release, he has now breached the conditions of his licence and has been recalled to prison.

If you have any information which could help track him down, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2200331934.

You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.