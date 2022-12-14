GWENT’S five local authorities have learned today how much cash they are set to receive from the Welsh Government to fund services in the coming financial year.

Monmouthshire will see the biggest percentage increase in its funding, of all 22 unitary authorities in Wales, with its financial settlement increasing by 9.3 per cent, which is above the 7.9 per cent raise in core funding for local government.

In contrast Blaenau Gwent will finish at the bottom of the pile, in terms of percentage increases in funding, of all councils in Wales. However its budget will still grow by 6.9 per cent.

This means the council will get an extra £8.5 million from April, with its total funding from the government at £139.597 million.

The figures were revealed in the Welsh Government’s provisional local government settlement for the 2023-24 financial year – and could change before they are finalised next year.

Monmouthshire receives an extra £10.4 million from April boosting its overall budget to £122.490 million.

Monmouthshire has already warned its spending this year is heading towards being £9.15 million over its agreed budget.

Other councils have already warned of expected spending pressures next year, with Torfaen having said its initial projection is it is facing a £12.5 million shortfall in funding from April.

It has now learned it will receive an extra £12 million, an increase of 7.5 per cent, meaning its core funding from the Welsh Government next year will be £172.223 million.

Newport, which has warned of a £33 million funding shortfall for next year, has learned it will get an extra £23 million from April.

Wales’ finance and local government minister Rebecca Evans said despite the additional cash, which she said amounts to 7.9 per cent increase on a like-for-like basis, compared to the current year, councils are still likely to face reductions in what they can afford to provide.

She said: “When I announced our budget yesterday I prioritised the protection of frontline public services, and this increased funding to councils – who deliver so many of these services – is a vital part of that.

“I recognise however that inflationary pressures being faced by services mean that local authorities will still need to make difficult decisions in setting their budgets.”

She said the government would work with councils to meet “shared challenges” and deliver services.

The overall budgets that councils have to be spend will be increased by the council tax they set and collect as well as any revenues they generate such as from parking charges.

How much money will each council in Gwent get next year?

Blaenau Gwent

Overall settlement: £139.597 million

Cash increase: £8,540

Percentage increase: 6.5 per cent

Caerphilly

Overall settlement: £339.610 million

Cash increase: £21.821 million

Percentage increase: 6.9 per cent

Monmouthshire

Overall settlement: £122.490 million

Cash increase: £10.470 million

Percentage increase: 9.3 per cent

Newport

Overall settlement: £289.211 million

Cash increase: £23.709 million

Percentage increase: 8.9 per cent

Torfaen