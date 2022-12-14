VIEWERS of ITV's popular morning talk show Good Morning Britain were left shocked after a disturbing fact relating to free school meals in England was brought up by an MP.

Labour MP Zarah Sultana, who is trying to change the law to ensure all primary school pupils in England have access to free school meals, was discussing the issue.

The member of Parliament for Coventry South said: "There are a million children who are classified as being in poverty who simply don't qualify for free school meals and that's because England has really strict eligibility.

"Families have to earn less than around £7,400, it's double that in Northern Ireland, and in fact, in Wales and Scotland the provision for free school meals in primary schools is for all schoolchildren.

GMB co-host Kate Garraway interrupted to ask: "Isn't that an argument to increase the benchmark for which people are allowed to do it rather than to just making it a free-for-all?

"Because you know what the government will say, you know what other people who are opposed to your position will say - They'll say we haven't got enough money as it is."

However, Sultana pointed out that in 2014 the government introduced free school meals for all children up to year two, saying that there is a "cliff edge" for families after that.

She also said that by making the scheme universal, all children will enjoy the same meal, helping to lower the stigma on poorer families reliant on these policies.

However, many viewers were shocked to find out how strict the threshold was to gain access to free school meals.

GMB viewers react to £7000 a year cutoff for free school meals in England

Many took to Twitter to express their shock at this information with one user saying: "WAIT? People earn £7k a year? In 2022? That was my first wage as a Junior Buyer in 1994."

Another viewer questioning people's ability to survive said: "If you earn £7,400 your child isn’t eligible for free school meals WTF how are people meant to survive"

While another said: "Hold on, in England if you earn over 7k then kids don’t get free school meals? This is ridiculous and needs fixing asap. 7k a year is an insane bench mark.

"It’s nothing! In a wealthy country like England this is disgusting. No child in England should be going hungry. Ever."