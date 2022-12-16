A POPULAR coffee and doughnut chain has opened its third branch - right here in Newport.

Whocult Shakes & Donuts - which has already been a big hit in Barry and Bridgend - opened its third location in the revamped Newport Market on Saturday, and has already proven a big hit.

Manager Joel Avaient said the store had already sold more than 1,000 doughnuts in just a few days.

Whocult Newport (Image: Newsquest)

“We had a huge successful first day on Saturday," he said. "Loads of people were saying how great it was that they don’t have to travel far.

“A lot of people were travelling half and hour to get to our stores, Saturday was crazy as there were a sea of people in front of us.

“We completely sold out of doughnuts. On Sunday we were expecting it to be quiet, but it was very busy, we even sold a few t-shirts and mugs on our first day.”

The store is located on the edge of the food court, and also sells merchandise such as t-shirts, bags of coffee and coffee mugs.

Whocult donuts: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Avaient added: “People are demanding we open on a Monday and Tuesday, so we may have to do that now.

“I got a full counter of doughnuts and the Bueno is always first to go, the yule log has been going really well and is stuffed with chocolate so it’s the right choice for chocolate lovers.

“The doughnuts are getting bigger, with the Christmas ones twice the size - sometimes they wont all fit in the box.”

The doughnuts are so popular that some people have travelled from Bristol to the shop in Bridgend.

Ben Smy travelled from Bristol to visit the Newport Store. He said: “We came down for an excuse to have lunch, but yeah - just for doughnuts.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

“We are very excited, we travelled to the Bridgend store about a year ago and I stand by my decision that they are the best doughnuts in Wales, if not the world.

“I have slowly watched them grow their business and now this is the third store, I am dead happy that they opened a store in Newport which is now just 45 minutes away.”